Wednesday, September 18, 2024

10:31 GMT — Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad has said 12 people were killed after paging devices used by Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday.

"After checking with all the hospitals", the toll was revised to "12 dead including two children", Abiad told a news conference, putting the number of wounded between 2,750 and 2,800.

Some cases in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley "were transferred to Syria", while "other cases will be evacuated to Iran", he added.

More updates 👇

10:03 GMT — Hezbollah's suspicions led Israel to accelerate deadly pager attack: Report

Israel launched the deadly pager attack on Hezbollah earlier than planned in response to intelligence indicating that two members of the Lebanese group had become aware that their devices were compromised, according to a media report.

According to high-level regional intelligence sources, the decision to proceed with the operation early was "forced" by this intelligence lapse, said Al-Monitor online.

10:01 GMT — Belgian deputy premier strongly condemns pager attacks in Lebanon, Syria

The Belgian deputy prime minister on Wednesday “strongly condemned” attacks on Hezbollah members in Lebanon and Syria.

Writing on X, Petra de Sutter described it as a "massive terror attack" and a "brutal escalation of violence."

"Silence is not an option. An international investigation is called for. The bloodshed must end," she said.

Belgian member of the EU parliament Marc Botenga also wrote on X, asking: “Why do not our governments condemn as a terrorist attack the act of exploding pagers (utilised by doctors and nurses too) in supermarkets and public spaces, killing a 10-year-old girl, and injuring thousands of people?”

09:58 GMT — Israel's attempts to spread conflicts in region extremely dangerous: Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed sorrow over pager explosions in Lebanon, saying Israel's attempts to spread conflicts in the region are extremely dangerous.

During his phone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Erdogan expressed sorrow over the pager attack and offered prayers for those who lost their lives, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan also stated that Israel's attempts to spread conflicts in the region are extremely dangerous and that efforts to stop Israeli aggression will continue.

09:14 GMT — Sisi tells Blinken that Egypt opposes escalation, backs Lebanon following blasts

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Cairo rejects any attempts at escalation in the region and supports Lebanon following the pager blasts, the Egyptian presidency has said.

"The President affirmed Egypt's rejection of attempts to escalate the conflict and expand its scope regionally, pointing out the need for all parties to act responsibly, and reaffirming Egypt's support for Lebanon", the statement added.

09:07 GMT — Israel kills 20 more Palestinians as death toll passes 41,270

At least 20 more Palestinians lost their lives in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, taking the overall death toll since last October 7, to 41,272, the Health Ministry in the battered territory said.

A ministry statement added that 54 others were wounded in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours, taking the number to 95,551.

The medics sources said that many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them.

09:00 GMT — Israel blows up more Palestinian homes to expand control over Gaza corridors

The Israeli army continued on Wednesday to blow up homes and residential buildings around the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors in war-torn Gaza, according to local sources.

Several buildings were detonated around the Netzarim Corridor in the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City and Al-Zahra town south of the city, one source told Anadolu.

The Israeli army also destroyed several residential buildings near the Philadelphi Corridor in Rafah in southern Gaza near the border with Egypt, another local source said.

08:06 GMT — Israeli army attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli warplanes carried out overnight raids on several targets of the Hezbollah group in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army has said.

In a statement, the Israeli army said it attacked a building in the Majdal Selm area, claiming that several Hezbollah members were inside.

The statement added that the Israeli fighter jets hit more buildings of He zbollah in the towns of Odaisseh, Markaba, Blida, Maroun al-Ras, and Chihine.

04:32 GMT —Israeli military says four soldiers killed in southern Gaza

The Israeli army has announced that four more soldiers were killed in clashes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

In a statement, the army said three of the slain soldiers, including a deputy company commander, were part of the Givati Brigade's Shaked Battalion. The fourth was a female soldier serving in the 401st Armored Brigade's 52nd Battalion.

The statement also noted that five soldiers were wounded, with three in critical condition, during the clashes on Tuesday.

04:14 GMT — Hezbollah says will continue to support Gaza after pager blasts

Hezbollah has said it "will continue, as in all the past days, its blessed operations to support Gaza", after a deadly wave of exploding pagers the group blamed on Israel.

"This path is ongoing and separate from the difficult reckoning that the criminal enemy must await for its massacre," the group said in a statement issued on Telegram.

03:00 GMT —Blinken arrives in Egypt to push Gaza ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Cairo early Wednesday on his 10th trip to the Middle East since the start of the war in Gaza nearly a year ago.

In Cairo, Blinken will address ceasefire efforts with Egyptian officials, including leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to the US State Department.

For our live updates from Monday, September 17, 2024, click here.