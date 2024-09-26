AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Senegal PM vows 'corruption' probe into former government
Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has said that the government will open an investigation into alleged corrupt practices of the former administration.
Senegal PM vows 'corruption' probe into former government
Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye swept to power in March 2024 on a pledge of radical change in the West African nation. / Photo : Reuters / Others
September 26, 2024

Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on Thursday vowed investigations into what he described as "widespread corruption" under the administration in power before April, accusing it of having manipulated financial figures.

"The policy of unbridled indebtedness (under former President Macky Sall) has led to the use of resources that is not transparent and that is conducive to widespread corruption," he told journalists, denouncing the "embezzlement of public funds en masse".

Sonko and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye swept to power in Senegal in March on a pledge of radical change in the West African nation.

The pair ran on a ticket of social justice, sovereignty and leftist pan-Africanism – raising hopes in the country battling a high cost of living and widespread unemployment.

'Catastrophic'

After being sworn in in April, Faye requested that Sonko conduct a thorough review of the country's financial situation.

The government shared the conclusions of the stock-take on Thursday.

"We had no idea that things were so catastrophic," Sonko said, accusing the former authorities of having lied and falsified figures, particularly with international partners.

Also speaking at the press conference, Justice Minister Ousmane Diagne said the actions appeared to be "criminal in nature, which the competent judicial authorities will have to determine by means of investigations that they deem appropriate".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us