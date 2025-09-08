AFRICA
UN envoy holds talks with Libya's Haftar on single interim government
The UN mission has been pressing for consensus in Libya to pave the way for elections.
The talks are aimed at fast-tracking Libya's the long-delayed election process. Photo: UN Support Mission Libya / Others
September 8, 2025

The Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, met with UN envoy Hanna Serwaa Tetteh in Benghazi to review a new roadmap designed to advance the country’s political process.

A statement from Haftar’s office said the discussions on Sunday centred on the plan Tetteh outlined to the UN Security Council last month.

The proposal calls for the creation of a single interim government to prepare the ground for both presidential and parliamentary elections.

The UN mission, alongside Libya’s Presidency Council chaired by Mohamed al-Menfi, has been working to defuse tensions and keep preparations for elections on track.

Unifying the military

For years, the UN mission in Libya has led efforts to unify the military and has been mediating separate talks aimed at holding elections.

SOURCE:AA
