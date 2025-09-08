The Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, met with UN envoy Hanna Serwaa Tetteh in Benghazi to review a new roadmap designed to advance the country’s political process.

A statement from Haftar’s office said the discussions on Sunday centred on the plan Tetteh outlined to the UN Security Council last month.

The proposal calls for the creation of a single interim government to prepare the ground for both presidential and parliamentary elections.

The UN mission has been pressing for consensus in Libya to pave the way for elections.