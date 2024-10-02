SPORTS
Maradona: Court approves transfer of legend's remains to mausoleum
Maradona's children had requested that his remains be transferred to a monument that will be known as the "M10 Memorial."
Children walk past a mural depicting the late Diego Maradona in La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina.  / Photo: AP
October 2, 2024

An Argentine court on Tuesday authorized the transfer of football legend Diego Maradona's remains, at his daughters' request, from a cemetery to a mausoleum to be built for him in central Buenos Aires.

Maradona died in November 2020, aged 60, while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot, and after decades of battling addictions to cocaine and alcohol.

He was found dead in bed two weeks after going under the knife, in a rented house in an exclusive Buenos Aires neighborhood where he was brought after being discharged from hospital.

He was found to have died of a heart attack.

His daughters had requested his remains be transferred to a monument that will be known as the "M10 Memorial."

The court that granted the request is also investigating possible negligence on the part of Maradona's medical team that may have led to his death.

SOURCE:AFP
