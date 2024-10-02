Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer Baykar's new combat drone Bayraktar TB3 has made its public debut in the country's premier technology event TEKNOFEST.

The aircraft made its maiden flight one year ago.

Bayraktar TB3 on Wednesday made its first public flight along with Bayraktar Akinci, another UAV manufactured by Baykar, at the TEKNOFEST event in the southern Turkish province of Adana.

TB3 is the first combat drone capable of taking off and landing from short-runway ships such as the TCG Anadolu.

It is equipped with the PD-170 engine developed domestically by Turkish aerospace engine manufacturer Tusas Engine Industries (TEI), and it can fly for more than 24 hours.

Turkish drones produced by Baykar have played a significant role in various conflicts around the world, including in Ukraine and Azerbaijan, where they have been used for reconnaissance and precision strikes.

These drones have been credited with changing the dynamics of warfare, providing critical support to operations and demonstrating the effectiveness of unmanned aerial systems in modern combat.

