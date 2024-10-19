AFRICA
Kenya orders staff of impeached deputy president to take time off
The order takes effect from noon on Saturday and a total of 108 senior officials are reported to be among those to be affected.
Kenya's President William Ruto (R) fell out with his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua two years after they had won an election on a joint ticket. / Photo: Reuters
October 19, 2024

Kenyan authorities have ordered the staff of impeached Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, to go on compulsory leave from Saturday at noon, including some of his senior advisors.

In an internal memo, the government also suspended all contracts for temporary contract workers.

It said the order takes effect from noon on Saturday. A total of 108 senior officials are reported to be among those to be affected.

"“All heads of department are directed to ensure they designate in writing a responsible officer to be in-charge of their respective departments," it said.

A copy of the letter has been sent to the head of the public service.

Historic impeachment

The directives comes after both houses of parliament voted to impeach Gachagua on charges of of corruption, abuse of office and inciting ethnic divisions. He denied any wrongdoing.

Gachagua became Kenya's the first deputy president to be impeached since the process was introduced in Kenya's revised 2010 constitution.

Lawmakers on Friday confirmed President William Ruto's nomination of Interior Minister, Kithure Kindiki, as his new deputy, although a court in the capital Nairobi later halted the appointment.

Under Kenya’s Constitution, the president must nominate a replacement within 14 days of a vacancy in the deputy president’s office. The National Assembly has up to 60 days to vote on the nomination after receiving it.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
