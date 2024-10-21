TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye-Ukraine cooperation getting stronger despite war: FM Fidan
Türkiye is continuing its efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began in February 2022, through negotiations.
Türkiye-Ukraine cooperation getting stronger despite war: FM Fidan
"The perseverance, resilience, and courage of the Ukrainian people in their struggle are beyond praise," Fidan said. / Photo: AA
October 21, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated Ankara’s support for Ukraine’s "territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence" against the ongoing conflict, and stressed that Türkiye remains ready to support peace efforts.

"We are facing the geopolitical challenges created by the war. Despite this, our multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine is growing stronger every day," Fidan told a joint press conference with his visiting Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Highlighting the importance of reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative – a safe seaborne route for grain shipments from July 2022 to July 2023, coordinated by Türkiye – Fidan expressed hope for the Black Sea to become a "basin of cooperation" once again.

Sybiha, for his part, stressed that Ukraine’s Peace Formula is the only solution for a just resolution to the ongoing war, and emphasised the importance of Türkiye’s support for the 10-step peace formula, which was laid out at the 2022 G20 summit in Indonesia.

He urged all nations seeking peace to endorse the formula in line with UN standards, saying: "We know Türkiye is contributing to this effort."

The Ukrainian minister also discussed re-establishing freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, drawing attention to Russia's attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure.

Underlining the importance of the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, he praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's crucial role in launching this “vital program." Erdogan later received Sybiha at the Presidential Complex.

Türkiye first hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in March 2022. Those efforts led to the landmark Black Sea grain deal in 2022, but Moscow did not extend the agreement after July 2023, citing restrictions on Russian grain exports.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us