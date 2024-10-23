AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Deadly floods in West and Central Africa worsened by climate change
The team of international scientists warns that such intense rainfall could occur annually if warming continues.
Deadly floods in West and Central Africa worsened by climate change
People help an elderly man wade through flood water in Maiduguri in northern Nigeria.   / Photo: AFP
October 23, 2024

Devastating rains that triggered deadly floods in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan in recent months were worsened by human-caused climate change, a team of international scientists said on Wednesday.

Global warming made the seasonal downpours this year about 5-20% more intense across the Niger and Lake Chad basins, said World Weather Attribution (WWA), a group of scientists studying the link between climate change and extreme weather.

It also said such intense rainfall could occur annually if warming continues.

"Spells of heavy summer rainfall have become the new normal in Sudan, Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad," said Izidine Pinto, Researcher at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, in a WWA statement.

One million displaced

This year's floods killed around 1,500 people and displaced over 1 million more in West and Central Africa, according to the UN aid agency OCHA. The rainfall also overwhelmed dams in Nigeria and Sudan.

If global warming reaches 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), which could happen as early as the 2050s, such downpours are expected to occur nearly every year in the affected regions, WWA said, calling for more investment in early warning systems and dam upgrades.

"Africa has contributed a tiny amount of carbon emissions globally, but is being hit the hardest by extreme weather," said Joyce Kimutai, researcher at the Centre for Environmental Policy at Imperial College in London.

She said the onus was on this year's COP29 climate talks in November to ensure rich nations contribute "meaningful finance" to help.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us