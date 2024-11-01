By Brian Okoth

Kenya has a new second lady, Joyce Njagi-Kithure, the spouse of newly sworn in Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Unlike the partners of many public figures, the wife of Deputy President Kindiki has kept a low public profile throughout her husband's 10 years of being in the political arena.

During that period, Njagi-Kithure has mostly channelled her focus on academia, the field she is passionate about.

The new second lady takes over from Dorcas Gachagua, the spouse of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was removed from office through impeachment by Kenya's parliament in October.

Youth empowerment

Gachagua was impeached on charges of inciting ethnic division through his public utterances.

Mrs Gachagua — who is widely known as Pastor Dorcas, because of her Christian ministerial work — ran a programme of empowering young men through education, technical training, mentorship, and counselling.

She often urged the youth not to succumb to peer pressure, and to avoid drug and substance abuse, as well as crime.

Mrs Gachagua adequately played her role, and can now pass the baton to Mrs Kithure.

Not in the constitution

In Kenya, the office of the second lady — just like that of the first lady — is not a constitutional office.

However, it attracts not only attention, but also public respect and high expectation.

Previously, it drew an annual budget from state funds, until July 2024, when President William Ruto announced that his administration had scrapped funding for the office of the First Lady Rachel Ruto and that of the then-Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua.

That announcement came after widespread anti-tax protests that occasioned a review of government spending.

Budgets reinstated

Reports in Kenyan media, however, say the first lady's office and that of the second lady continue to receive state funding after parliament reinstated their budgets.

In May, parliament had proposed that the first lady's office be given nearly 700 million Kenyan shillings, or $5.4 million, and the second lady's office be allocated nearly 560 million shillings, or $4.3 million, for the 2024/2025 financial year.

First Lady Rachel Ruto runs programmes on climate action, financial inclusion, and women empowerment.

Mrs Kithure now joins her in the powerful women's circle.

Behind the scenes

Unlike Mrs Ruto, who has been in the public limelight for over 15 years, Mrs Kithure has largely been behind the scenes, despite her spouse being a senator for 10 years, and interior minister for two years.

Mrs Kithure holds a PhD in Environmental Chemistry, a master's degree, and a Bachelor of Education (Science option) Degree.

She has taught at the University of Nairobi's Department of Chemistry for several years.

She has also published a number of research papers.

Mother of three

One of her published works assessed "aflatoxin contamination on maize and groundnuts sold in markets in Kenya's capital Nairobi."

Now that her spouse Deputy President Kindiki has occupied the second-highest office in Kenya, Second Lady Joyce Njagi-Kithure may make more public appearances.

51-year-old Professor Kindiki and Dr. Njagi-Kithure have three children together.

