South Africans show empathy for divorced celebrity couple
South Africans have expressed their empathy toward celebrity former couple Siya and Rachel Kolisi, who announced their divorce in October.
November 7, 2024

South Africans continue to express their empathy for rugby star Siya Kolisi and his ex-wife Rachel Kolisi following their divorce after eight years of marriage.

Rachel attended an event in Cape Town on Tuesday, marking her first major public appearance since announcing the end of her marriage in October.

At the event in Cape Town, Rachel Kolisi, who appeared relaxed, wore a fitting sleeveless top and matched it with black flared pants.

Rugby star Siya has also received messages of encouragement from his fans and other members of the public, who had been supportive of his relationship with Rachel.

Siya also said that the love they have shown him extends to the national rugby team, which has achieved major feats.

Mutual decision

The Kolisis have been trending since October 22, when they separately posted news of their split on Instagram, saying: "After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us."

Rachel and Siya have two biological children together — a son and a daughter, both aged below 10.

The couple also raised Siya's younger sister and brother, who were left without a guardian after their mother died in 2009.

Siya and Rachel adopted the rugby star's siblings from foster homes in 2014 when the couple could comfortably provide for them.

