A monumental statue of King Shaka KaSenzangakhona, a significant figure in Zulu history, was unveiled at the King Shaka International Airport, South Africa on Thursday.

The new statue has been shielded from public view for two years after the initial R3.2 million ($183 7 million) ground-level installation drew criticism in 2010 that it did not adequately depict the stature of the founder of the AmaZulu nation.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture spokesperson, Ntando Mnyandu, says the new statue is five meters high and is placed on a six-meter plinth.

The event was attended by senior government and cultural dignitaries, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zulu King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini.

'Towering tribute'

South African authorities said the statue, a towering tribute to the powerful Zulu king, stands as a symbol of the region's rich cultural heritage and historical significance.

“This statue stands as a proud testament to a glorious era in the life of the Zulu nation during the reign of King Shaka. A statue such as the one we are unveiling today represents not just a great person but a history, a value system, and the aspirations of a people,” Ramaphosa said at the unveiling ceremony.

The statue is expected to become a popular attraction for visitors to the airport, serving as a reminder of the region's proud history.

Shaka KaSenzangakhona, born in 1787, was also known as Shaka Zulu.

He was the king of the Zulu Kingdom from 1816 to 1828 and one of the most influential monarchs of the Zulu Kingdom, famous for his wide-reaching reforms, especially in the Zulu military.

