WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over 800 million adults have diabetes globally, study shows
The number of adults suffering from diabetes across the world has risen from less than 200 million in 1990 to over 800 million in 2022, the biggest rises recorded in developing countries, a study published in The Lancet indicates.
Over 800 million adults have diabetes globally, study shows
Out of the 828 million people living with diabetes, 445 million (59%) of them are not receiving treatment. / Photo: Getty Images / Others
November 14, 2024

More than 800 million adults have diabetes worldwide – almost twice as many as previous estimates have suggested – and more than half of those aged over 30 who have the condition are not receiving treatment, according to a new study.

In 2022, there were around 828 million people aged 18 years and older with type 1 and type 2 diabetes worldwide, the study published in The Lancet found. Among adults aged 30 years and older, 445 million, or 59% of them, were not receiving treatment, the authors said.

The World Health Organizatio n (WHO) has previously estimated that around 422 million people have diabetes, a chronic metabolic disease involving blood sugar levels, which can damage the heart, blood vessels, nerves and other organs if untreated.

The global diabetes rate has doubled since 1990 from around 7% to 14%, the study suggested, driven largely by rising cases in low- and middle-income countries. But although there are far more cases, treatment rates in those regions have barely increased, the authors said, while things have improved in some higher-income countries – leading to a widening treatment gap.

Only 5% treated in parts of Africa

In parts of sub-Saharan Africa, for example, only 5-10% of those estimated to have diabetes were getting treatment, said Jean Claude Mbanya, professor at the University of Yaounde I in Cameroon. Treating diabetes, either with insulin or drugs, can be expensive.

"A huge number at risk of serious health complications," he said.

The study was done by the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration and the WHO, and is the first global analysis to include rates and treatment estimates for all countries, the authors said. It is based on more than 1,000 studies involving more than 140 million people.

Diabetes was defined as having high fasting plasma glucose levels and high glycated haemoglobin, both common diagnostic criteria for the condition, or taking medication for diabetes. The authors said both tests were used to avoid underestimating rates in parts of the world, particularly South Asia, where using fasting plasma glucose alone missed cases.

While the study could not separate out type 1 and type 2 cases, previous evidence has suggested that most diabetes in adults is type 2, which is linked to obesity and poor diet, the authors said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us