A stunning 4-0 defeat for Sudan against Niger has reignited Ghana's chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

With Sudan's loss, Ghana now has a glimmer of hope to advance, provided they can secure a victory against leaders Angola in their final group stage match on Friday.

The Black Stars must also win at home to Niger on Monday to have any hope of overtaking second-placed Sudan and qualifying for the 2025 tournament in Morocco.

However, defeating the Sable antelopes of Angola will be a challenging task, as Angola has been in excellent form and has already qualified for the competition, winning their last eight matches and conceding only two goals.

Weakened squad

Ghana on the other hand has been plagued by injuries, with key players like Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, and Thomas Partey missing out.

Both teams are desperate for points, as a win for Angola would solidify their position at the top of Group F, while a victory for Ghana would keep their qualification hopes alive.

Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo, is relying on a core group of players, including Mohammed Kudus, Gideon Mensah, and Joseph Wollacott, to save their faltering AFCON campaign.

He told local media his team is working on integrating and adapting new players to the task ahead.

“Yeah, the boys look sharp and in really good condition. It's a good atmosphere. We know about the importance of this match. I'm looking forward to seeing them all. Especially the new players, they can prove themselves,” Addo said.

The pressure is clearly on Ghana to deliver, but Angola's momentum and home advantage make them favourites to win.

