Friday, November 22, 2024

1244 GMT — Five medics have been killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The ministry said three medics were killed and three others were wounded when they were targeted in an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanese town of Qotrani.

An earlier Israeli strike on a vehicle had killed two medics in the southern Lebanese town of Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain, the ministry had said.

1234 GMT — Four Italian soldiers injured in strike at UNIFIL base in Lebanon, govt sources say

Four Italian soldiers were injured in an attack at the headquarters of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in Shama, southern Lebanon, two government sources said.

"Four Italian soldiers were slightly wounded, their lives are not in danger", one of the sources said adding that an investigation was underway.

The peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL is deployed in southern Lebanon to monitor the demarcation line with Israel, an area that has seen more than a year of hostilities between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters.

1118 GMT — Türkiye reaffirms support for Palestine's 'honourable resistance'

In a phone call, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz reiterated Türkiye’s steadfast support for the honourable resistance of the Palestinian people.

Yilmaz told Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa: "Under the leadership of our President Mr. (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, we will resolutely continue to fight Israel's crimes against humanity and war crimes in Palestine on international platforms and to support the honourable resistance of the Palestinian people."

Yilmaz said on X that the discussion with Mustafa — who is currently in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul — focused on the escalating situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

Yilmaz also highlighted Mustafa's gratitude for Türkiye's unwavering support, stating: "Mr. Mustafa expressed great appreciation for Türkiye’s support for Palestine’s just cause on all platforms."

Israel kills 52 people in Lebanon amid its genocide in Gaza

Israel has killed at least 52 people in ongoing indiscriminate strikes on Lebanon's east and south, Beirut said.

"Israeli enemy strikes that targeted the Baalbek district" in east Lebanon's Bekaa Valley left "40 dead and 52 wounded", a Health Ministry statement said, listing tolls for 10 different locations.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said a couple and their four children were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the village of Maqneh, while another couple and their young daughter were among 11 people killed in an Israeli raid on nearby Nabha.

2346 GMT — Biden calls ICC arrest warrant 'outrageous'

US President Joe Biden has called the International Criminal Court's move to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister "outrageous."

"The ICC issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous," said Biden in a statement.

"Let me be clear once again: whatever the ICC might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security."

2140 GMT — Israeli soldier killed in northern Gaza

An Israeli soldier has been killed during clashes with resistance fighters in northern Gaza.

In a statement, Israeli army said that Staff Sergeant Ron Epshtein, 19, served in the Tzabar Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that Epshtein was killed during fighting in Jabaliya after an artillery shell hit a building.

2200 GMT — Rashida Tlaib welcomes ICC warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has welcomed the "long overdue" decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for genocide-accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In a statement, the Michigan Democrat said the warrants signal an end to the days of the Israeli government operating with impunity.

"Since this genocide began, the United States has provided more than $18 billion in weapons to the Israeli government," Tlaib said, adding the Biden administration "can no longer deny that those same US weapons have been used in countless war crimes," including the use of "starvation as a weapon of war."

