BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala reappointed as head of WTO
The 70-year-old Nigerian's reappointment was approved by consensus during a special meeting of the organisation's General Council.
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala reappointed as head of WTO
Okonjo-Iweala received overwhelming support for a second term. / Photo: Reuters
November 29, 2024

World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was reappointed on Friday for a second term, becoming the first woman and the first African to head the WTO as the only candidate in an election race.

The organisation's 166 members "today agreed to give incumbent Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala a second term as director-general," the WTO said in a statement.

The 70-year-old Nigerian's reappointment was approved by consensus during a special meeting of the organisation's General Council, held behind closed doors, the WTO said.

Her current term ends in August 2025, and the appointment process for the next mandate had initially been scheduled to take months.

Only candidate

But with Okonjo-Iweala the only candidate, African countries called for the process to be speeded up, officially to facilitate preparations for the WTO's next big ministerial conference, set to be held in Cameroon in 2026.

The unstated objective is to "accelerate the process because they did not want Trump's team to come in and veto her as they did four years ago," said Keith Rockwell, a senior research fellow at the Hinrich Foundation.

The common practice of appointing directors-general by consensus made it possible in 2020 for Trump to block Okonjo-Iweala's appointment for months, forcing her to wait to take the reins until after President Joe Biden entered the White House in early 2021.

The overwhelming support for Okonjo-Iweala's second term came "not so much (because) everyone loves Ngozi," a source close to the discussions told AFP.

Relationship with US

Rather, members were "worried that if she doesn't get reinstated, then it's possible that the administration in Washington would slow things (or) block other contenders," leaving a void at the top, the source said.

"The alternative of no one leading the organisation is unacceptable to them."

Rockwell, a former WTO spokesman, told AFP that speeding up Okonjo-Iweala's reappointment "creates tensions in the relationship with the United States, for sure -- tensions which would probably have been there under any circumstances, but now this raises the stakes."

During Trump's first term, the WTO faced relentless attacks from his administration, which crippled the organisation's dispute settlement appeal system, and also threatened to pull the United States out of the organisation altogether.

Since taking the WTO reins, Okonjo-Iweala has tried to breathe new life into the fragile organisation, pushing for fresh focus on areas like climate change and health.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us