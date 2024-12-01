Namibia’s ruling South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) is leading in early election results announced by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

SWAPO’s presidential candidate, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, has so far obtained 55.17% of the votes counted in 52 out of 121 constituencies.

SWAPO, which has ruled Namibia since independence in 1990 from apartheid South Africa, is likely to extend its almost 35-year grip on power in the country of some 3 million people.

“We wish to assure you fellow Namibians that the results being announced bear true reflection of the will of the people,” said Elsie Nghikembua, the chairperson of the ECN, as she announced early election results in the capital Windhoek.

Extension of voting

Independent Patriots for Change party candidate Panduleni Itula is currently in the second position with 18.69% of the vote.

The ECN has warned those engaging in their own calculations of the election results, saying they should ensure accuracy as the commission is the exclusive custodian of the official election results announcements.

Namibia went to the polls on November 27 to elect a new president and members of parliament. Some 1.4 million people were registered to cast their ballot.

Voting was extended to a fourth day on Saturday because of a technical glitch.

President grants extension request

President Nangolo Mbumba granted the ECN permission to extend voting in selected areas through fixed and mobile polling stations.

Mbumba has held office for nine months since the death of former President Hage Geingob, 82, in February.

He died weeks after it was announced he would undergo treatment for cancer.

