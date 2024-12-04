BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
South Africa relaxes visa rules for Nigerian businesses, tourists
Ramaphosa said Nigerian business people can be granted a five-year multiple-entry visa, and tourists can apply for visas without submitting a passport.
The two nations also discussed regional and global issues. Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/X / Others
December 4, 2024

South Africa has streamlined its visa application process for Nigerian nationals, making it easier to obtain visas for both business and tourism purposes, President Ramaphosa said.

"We have simplified our visa process for Nigerian business people to travel to South Africa. Qualifying Nigerian business people can be granted a five-year multiple-entry visa," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa, speaking at the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission on Tuesday, stressed the measures aim at strengthening economic ties with Nigeria.

"Prospective travellers can apply for their visas without submitting their passports along with their applications." Ramaphosa added.

Removing barriers

Nigeria's president, Bola Tinubu, also expressed a commitment to removing barriers to investment and addressing the challenges faced by South African businesses operating in Nigeria.

“We need to leverage the potentials of this partnership to strengthen economic, political, business-to-business, as well as people-to-people relationships between the two countries, bearing in mind the tremendous benefits it promises,” Tinubu said.

The two nations also discussed regional and global issues, including the challenges faced by developing countries. Ramaphosa pledged to prioritise Africa's development and the needs of the Global South during South Africa's upcoming G20 presidency.

South Africa also on Tuesday assured Nigeria of support to become a member of the G20.

South Africa officially assumed its presidency of the G20 on Sunday and is the first African country to lead the group of powerful nations on a yearly rotational basis.

“Nigeria will be keenly supported by us. We have been a lone member of G20. We shall need to raise the voice of Africa, which had been neglected,” Ramaphosa assured.

