Burundi's Ndayishimiye fires finance minister
The country is grappling with fuel shortages and a scarcity of foreign currency.
No reason was given for the sacking of Audace Niyonzima. Photo / Reuters
December 10, 2024

Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye fired his finance minister on Monday, days after the country’s tax body reported a revenue shortfall over the last four months.

In a decree, Ndayishimiye named Nestor Ntahontuye as the new finance minister, replacing Audace Niyonzima.

While no reasons were given, the sacking of Niyonzima came days after Burundi’s revenue authority reported that it had failed to reach revenue targets by over 110 billion Burundian francs ($37 million) amid fuel shortages and a scarcity of foreign currency in the country.

Niyonzima had warned that if it was not reversed, the deficit could affect the government’s ability to execute its annual budget.

Ntahontuye was until recently the chairperson of the Finance Committee at the National Assembly of Burundi.

The new minister holds a degree in statistical engineering, specializing in the monitoring and evaluation of projects and programs.

He has previously been responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation in various organizations in the country.

Burundi's economy highly relies on agriculture, particularly tea and coffee production.

