Türkiye has brokered a landmark truce between Ethiopia and Somalia after nearly a year of tense relations between the Horn of Africa neighbours.

Ethiopia and Somalia's relations soured in January after Addis Ababa signed a port access deal with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland.

In the agreement, Somaliland was to lease out a 20-kilometre stretch of land along the Red Sea coastline to Ethiopia to establish a marine force base.

Somaliland, on the other hand, was reportedly promised recognition by Ethiopia.

Türkiye-led mediation

Mogadishu rejected the deal, terming it a "breach" of its sovereignty by Addis Ababa.

Amid growing tensions between the two neighbours, Türkiye, in May, began mediation efforts, which have now culminated in a "win-win" deal for both Ethiopia and Somalia.

On Wednesday, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed and the President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Turkish capital Ankara.

During the high-level meeting, both Prime Minister Abiy and President Hassan Sheikh agreed to resolve their countries' differences to benefit their respective citizens, the Horn of Africa region, and Africa by extension.

'New beginning'

President Erdogan said the Ankara Process — a name referring to Türkiye's mediation efforts in the Ethiopia-Somalia dispute — was "now at an important step."

"We can now overcome some disappointment and resentment, and we can foster a new beginning between Somalia and Ethiopia on the basis of cooperation and peace," President Erdogan said in a joint media address in Ankara.

The Turkish head of state said reconciliation efforts were aimed at realising "the values of sovereignty, unity and the territorial integrity of both countries", which would in the long run "establish peace and integrity in the Horn of Africa region."

"These two countries (Ethiopia and Somalia) are very important to us. The principles they are going to build on from now, moving forward, is officially registered. I would like to congratulate my dear brothers for reaching a compromise, and I would like to thank them for their approach," President Erdogan said.

'Win-win'

For his part, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud welcomed the Türkiye-led mediation, saying it had ended in a "win-win" situation for both Ethiopia and Somalia.

"Ethiopia and Somalia are two neighbouring countries, and they have mutual interests in cooperating together to build a prosperous future for both our countries and people. We are very much grateful to Türkiye for its efforts (in mediating the Ethiopia, Somalia dispute)," President Hassan Sheikh said in the joint press address on Wednesday alongside President Erdogan and Prime Minister Abiy.

"Somalia, as has been, will remain a true friend of Ethiopia for the future and the years to come, in order for that relationship to benefit our people. We belong in a region where peace and stability is the first priority for our people. We have mutual and common opportunities to develop together in our own interests," President Hassan Sheikh added.

'Many commonalities'

According to the Somali head of state, his administration is "ready to work with the Ethiopian leadership and the Ethiopian people to benefit the opportunities that we have, in all aspects."

Hassan Sheikh added: "We recognise the sacrifices the Ethiopian forces made in Somalia, within the African Union peacekeeping mission, for many years."

According to the Somali leader, Ethiopia and Somalia "have so many commonalities than differences", emphasising: "Our differences are very limited. Our commonalities are very high."

Hassan Sheikh pledged Somalia's commitment to improved relations with Ethiopia.

'Opportunities for prosperity'

"We will try, and we will do everything that moves forward and benefits both our people in a peaceful manner. Our region needs our cooperation," he said.

"The Horn of Africa is a very volatile region which needs both Ethiopia and Somalia to work together in order to provide a mutual benefit for both our countries, our people and the people of the region as well."

According to the Somali president, the two neighbouring countries "have a lot of opportunities for prosperity, and we will do (everything) together to make sure that our people live to benefit from those opportunities."

For his part, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his gratitude to Türkiye for leading Ethiopia-Somalia reconciliation talks.

'Brothers and sisters'

"I take this opportune moment to express appreciation for the Government of Türkiye's commitment to peace efforts in the Horn of Africa (region). These efforts have culminated in today's meeting at the level of the leaders, with the commitment to address misunderstandings that have transpired over the course of the past year," Prime Minister Abiy said in the joint press address on Wednesday.

"As neighbours, Ethiopia and Somalia have endowed relations for centuries. We are not only neighbours, but brothers and sisters whose fates have been bound by blood.

"Not only do Ethiopians and Somalis share common ancestry, language and culture, but we are also held together with the blood sacrifice that has been paid by thousands of Ethiopian soldiers in defence of the security of the State of Somalia from terrorist forces," Abiy said.

The Ethiopian leader suggested his administration would employ a more mutually acceptable tack in Addis Ababa's quest for sea access.

'Spirit of cooperation, friendship'

"Allow me to assert here again that Ethiopia's aspiration for secure and reliable access to the sea is a peaceful venture, and one that would benefit all our neighbours. With the growing youth population, the demands for our economy warrants such access," the prime minister said.

Abiy further stated that in Ethiopia's bid for access to the sea, the "venture must be met with the spirit of cooperation and not suspicion."

"I believe that today's concerted discussions will push us into a new year, with the spirit of cooperation, friendship and willingness to work together, instead of against each other," Abiy said, also hailing the Türkiye-mediated meeting for concluding in a "win-win approach" for both Ethiopia and Somalia.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.