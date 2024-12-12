AFRICA
Zimbabwe at risk of another dry season
Zimbabwe appears to be heading into another dry spell that could worsen hunger for millions of people.
More than half of Zimbabwe's population of 16 million people was in need of food aid in 2024. / Photo: AA / Others
December 12, 2024

Zimbabwe appears to be heading into another dry spell that could worsen hunger for millions of people already suffering from an El Nino-induced drought, the UN World Food Programme said on Thursday.

The drought in Southern Africa that started early this year has been the worst in decades and prompted Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries to declare a state of disaster over food shortages.

Rainfall was forecast to resume in October, which is normally the start of a six-month rainy season. But so far Zimbabwe has received only a few days of rain in late November.

"We are worried. You can see the ground in front of us is bone dry," said World Food Programme country director Barbara Clemens during a food distribution event in Chivi, Southern Zimbabwe.

Skipping meals

Families in the district are already skipping meals to preserve the little food they have.

Georgina Maphosa, 74, said she feared worse hunger next year after the maize crop she planted in late November failed to germinate.

"I can now afford to eat once a day. I had hoped that this season would be better, but my early crop is already a write-off," said Maphosa, who woke up at 5am to queue for food handouts.

More than half of Zimbabwe's population of 16 million was in need of food aid this year, the government said in May.

Zimbabwe has failed to feed itself since 2000, when former President Robert Mugabe led land reforms that disrupted production, while climate change has worsened the country's ability to grow enough food.

