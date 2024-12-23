Monday, December 23, 2024

13:15 GMT —Palestinian death toll in Israel's war on Gaza tops 45,300

At least 58 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 45,317, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 107,713 others were wounded in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 58 people and injured 86 others in five massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said. "Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

12:24 GMT — Israeli air strikes on Gaza kill at least 20 people, Palestinian medics say

Israeli air strikes on Gaza overnight killed at least 20 people, Palestinian medics said.

One of the strikes hit a tent camp in Al Mawasi area, an Israel-declared humanitarian zone, killing eight people, including two children, according to Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, which received the bodies.

12:02 GMT — Lebanon's caretaker PM visits military positions in south

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister has begun a tour of military positions in the country's south, almost a month after a ceasefire deal that ended Israel's war on Lebanon that battered the country.

Najib Mikati was on his first visit to the southern frontlines, where Lebanese soldiers under the US-brokered deal are expected to gradually deploy, with Hezbollah and Israel both expected to withdraw by the end of next month.

Mikati's tour comes after the Lebanese government expressed its frustration over ongoing Israeli strikes and overflights in the country.

11:44 GMT —Israel kills 14 Palestinians in Gaza, including aid truck guards

The Israeli army killed at least 14 more Palestinians, including five guards escorting aid trucks, and injured dozens in several air strikes and shellings across Gaza.

A medical source told Anadolu that five Palestinians guarding aid trucks were killed in western Rafah city, southern Gaza, while over 20 others were injured in the Israeli air strike.

According to Palestinian figures, the Israeli army has killed over 720 Palestinian policemen and security personnel guarding aid trucks in Gaza since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza in October last year.

10:15 GMT — Israel builds 7 illegal settlements in Area B of West Bank: Israeli group

Israeli authorities have built seven illegal settlement outposts inside Area B of the West Bank, which is supposed to be under the Palestinian Authority’s administrative control, an Israeli rights group has said.

These are the first settlement outposts established in Area B since the signing of the Oslo Accord in 1993.

"For the first time since Oslo Accords, 7 outposts established in West Bank Area B," the Israeli group Peace Now said in a statement.

06:25 GMT —Attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital 'crime against humanity' — Hamas

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned the Israeli military's ongoing assault on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, describing it as an "unprecedented crime against humanity" in a statement.

It said the region is under relentless bombardment, with the hospital being directly targeted by Israeli air strikes.

"The occupation army continues its relentless bombing and systematic destruction of northern Gaza, focusing particularly on the Jabalia refugee camp and Beit Lahia.

05:27 GMT — Israel targets homes in southern Lebanon in latest violations of ceasefire

The Israeli military has targeted and demolished homes in southern Lebanon in the latest violations of a ceasefire that began on November 27.

The number of violations by the Israeli military has reached 287, resulting in 31 deaths and 37 wounded, according to official reports.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli military destroyed numerous homes in the town of Kfarkela in Nabatieh governorate in southern Lebanon.

05:00 GMT — Israel kills 7 Palestinians in designated 'safe zone' in Gaza

Israel has killed at least 7 Palestinians and wounded several others in its strike on displaced people's tent in an area of southern besieged Gaza previously designated as a "safe zone" by the army.

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency that the strike set the tents ablaze, resulting in casualties, with medical teams continuing to respond to the wounded.

"Our teams are responding to an Israeli attack on displaced Palestinians' tents near the British hospital in the Al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis," the Gaza Civil Defense Directorate said in a statement.

04:23 GMT — UNRWA chief says Israel has broken all rules of war in Gaza

Israel has violated all the rules of war in besieged Gaza, the commissioner-general of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said.

Philippe Lazzarini highlighted the ongoing violations in the enclave, where Israel has continued its attacks for the past 14 months.

"Escalation over the past 24 hours. More civilians are reported killed and injured," he said in a post on his X account.

For our live updates from Sunday, December 22, 2024, click here.