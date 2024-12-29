AFRICA
Kidnapped Ethiopian journalists freed
Three Ethiopian journalists, who were kidnapped on Sunday while investigating alleged illegal gold mining in northwestern Tigray, have been freed.
Ethiopia's Tigrai Television said on December 29, 2024 that its three male reporters were in Asgede district when they were "abducted by unknown individuals." / Photo: AA Archive
December 29, 2024

Three Ethiopian journalists investigating alleged illegal gold mining in northwestern Tigray have been freed after being kidnapped, a journalist at their organisation said on Sunday.

Tigray was devastated by a brutal two-year conflict between Ethiopian government forces – backed by regional militias and Eritrean troops – and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The conflict ended in 2022 but left the region devastated with some 600,000 people killed, more than a million displaced, and much of the area's infrastructure destroyed.

The three male reporters – who have not been named – were in Asgede district working for Tigrai Television when they were "abducted by unknown individuals under unclear circumstances".

Incident condemned

Hours later, a journalist at the news outlet told AFP they had been released.

"They are freed," said Abel Tsgabu, adding the men were "fine" but giving no further details.

Earlier, the TPLF-linked broadcaster had said the journalists were investigating "the environmental, health, and social impacts of unregulated gold mining in the region" following concerns from affected residents.

Tigrai TV condemned the kidnapping in a statement on X, labelling it a "direct attack on press freedom".

SOURCE:AFP
