The United Nations has warned of escalating displacement and growing restrictions on humanitarian operations by Israel in Gaza.

"Our colleagues report that people continue to flee, mainly towards the coast. Since August 14, our partners monitoring population movements have recorded more than 76,000 new displacements," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference on Tuesday.

He noted that "more than 23,000 of these movements were from northern to southern Gaza. Most of the remaining displacement was within the Gaza Governorate."

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), he said that "coastal areas in the city are already extremely crowded with tents, forcing some of those fleeing Gaza City to move north to coastal areas near Zikim, although those areas are under displacement orders."

Worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza