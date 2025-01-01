BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Senegal, Mauritania on course to commercialise gas
The opening of the first well paves the way for the start of gas commercialisation by Senegal and Mauritania.
The gas is project is Senegal's first LNG project. / Photo: AA
January 1, 2025

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project developed by BP and partners has produced its first gas from an offshore field in Senegal and Mauritania, the two countries' energy ministries said.

GTA, a floating facility straddling the maritime border between Senegal and Mauritania, will produce 2.3 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year in its first phase.

"The opening of the first well ... paves the way for the start of gas commercialisation, which is set to begin very soon," the ministries said in a statement on Tuesday.

BP and US-listed Kosmo Energy are leading the development of GTA, which is Senegal's first LNG project.

