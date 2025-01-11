AFRICA
Somalia's president due in Ethiopia after Türkiye-mediated truce
The historic Ankara declaration ended nearly a year of tense relations between the Horn of Africa neighbours.
The meeting between Somali's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (L) and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is a further sign of warming relations. Photo / Reuters
January 11, 2025

Somalia's president will visit Ethiopia on Saturday, his office said, the strongest sign yet of improving relations between the two neighbours after a year of tensions over Addis Ababa's plans to build a naval base in a breakaway Somali region.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will fly to Ethiopia from Uganda where he travelled earlier on Saturday to attend a summit on African agriculture, his office said in a statement posted on the X platform.

While in Ethiopia he will hold discussions with Ethiopian leadership "to strengthen bilateral relations and advance shared priorities", the statement said.

"This renewed cooperation underscores a new era of collaboration between Somalia and Ethiopia."

On January 2, Ethiopia also sent its defence minister to Mogadishu, the first bilateral visit since relations between the countries soured.

Somaliland deal

Tensions erupted in January last year after Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland.

In the MoU, Somaliland was to lease Addis Ababa a stretch of coastline for an Ethiopian naval base and commercial port in exchange for possible recognition of Somaliland's independence.

Since then, Somalia has accused Ethiopia of undermining its territorial integrity, threatened to eject its peacekeepers, and has also strengthened relations with Ethiopia's arch foes Egypt and Eritrea.

After months of escalating rhetoric and inconclusive international mediation efforts, Somalia and Ethiopia agreed in December 11, after talks in Türkiye, to work together to resolve the dispute and begin technical negotiations by the end of February.

In the statement, Somalia said the president's visit to Addis Ababa was a follow-up to the agreement reached in Ankara.

SOURCE:Reuters
