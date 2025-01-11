AFRICA
Ethiopia, Somalia restore full diplomatic relations
The two countries also said they remain committed to respecting the recent agreement they signed in Ankara following Türkiye-mediated talks.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (L) with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. / Others
January 11, 2025

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Ethiopia on Saturday for his first official visit since Türkiye-mediated talks resolved long-standing disputes between the two nations.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed Mohamud with a high-level reception, and the two leaders held discussions centered on enhancing relations and addressing mutual priorities, according to Ahmed’s post on X.

"This visit builds on the recent agreement reached in Ankara. This renewed cooperation underscores a new era of collaboration between Somalia and Ethiopia,” said a statement from the Somali Presidency, Villa Somalia.

What they agreed

The talks between the two leaders ''focused on the need to continue and strengthen security cooperation the two countries,'' according to a joint statement issued at the end of their discussions.

''They agreed to restore and enhance bilateral relations through full diplomatic representation in their respective capitals,'' the statement added.

They two countries also vowed to ''expand infrastructure linkages'' to boost trade and investment.

The dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia began in January 2024, when Ethiopia signed a deal with Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland to use the Red Sea port of Berbera.

Since then, Türkiye has worked to ease tensions between the two nations.

The Ankara Declaration was reached last December during talks hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with Somali and Ethiopian leaders in attendance.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
