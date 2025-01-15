Wednesday, January 15, 2025

02:00 GMT — Mediators are making a final push to seal a Gaza truce and hostage release deal, after a Qatari official involved in the talks expressed hope an agreement could be reached "very soon".

Qatar, Egypt and the United States have intensified efforts to broker a ceasefire to enable the release of hostages taken during Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

US President Joe Biden and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al Sisi said in a phone call that both sides needed to show "flexibility" to get a deal over the line, according to a statement from Sisi's office.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went into a meeting with top security officials late Tuesday to discuss the deal, his office said, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the "ball is now in Hamas's court".

"If Hamas accepts, the deal is ready to be concluded and implemented," he said.

04:44 GMT — UK will supply F-35 parts to Israel despite rights concerns: NGOs

The UK government is facing intense criticism after legal submissions revealed its continued sale of F-35 fighter jet components to Israel, despite acknowledging the risk that they could be used in potential violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes in Gaza.

The legal challenge, brought by the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) Al-Haq and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), argues that the UK has effectively determined that no human rights concerns can override its commitment to supplying the parts.

The groups said the government prioritises international defence obligations over the potential misuse of the jets by Israel in Gaza bombings.

According to the NGOs, the government’s position hinges on the broader geopolitical importance of the F-35 programme.

03:28 GMT — Netanyahu says prisoner swap deal could be finalised within ‘days or hours’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a prisoner swap deal with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas could be finalised in a matter of “days or hours.”

His remarks were reported by Israeli outlets including Channel 12 and Yedioth Ahronoth.

Speaking during a meeting with families of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, Netanyahu said he is “ready for a prolonged ceasefire on condition that all the abductees are returned.”

“It is a matter of days or hours. We are waiting for Hamas's response, and then we can start immediately,” he added.

