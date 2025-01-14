Tuesday, January 14, 2025

11:51 GMT — Israel kills 23 in Gaza as Hamas accepts a ceasefire draft

Amid ongoing progress in the Gaza ceasefire talks, Israel continues its genocidal war on Gaza killing in overnight air strikes at least 23 more Palestinians in areas across Gaza.

A medical source in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, told Anadolu Agency that nine Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in Israeli air strikes on an apartment, a tent and a cafe that shelter displaced people in the city.

One of the women was pregnant and the baby did not survive, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the bodies.

In southern Gaza, 12 more Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in two Israeli air strikes on two homes in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, according to a medical source .

In Gaza City, in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave, a woman was killed and others injured in an Israeli air strike on a home in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, according to a statement by the Civil Defense.

The local news agency Safa said one of its journalists succumbed to the wounds he sustained from a previous Israeli air strike on Gaza on Monday.

10:50 GMT — US CENTCOM commander arrives in Israel amid progress in Gaza ceasefire

The head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Kurilla, arrived in Israel to hold urgent meetings with Israeli officials following reports on serious progress in the Gaza ceasefire talks between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Kurilla arrived on Monday afternoon in Israel, but did not provide further details on his schedule or meetings with Israeli officials.

09:00 GMT — 11 Israelis injured in Houthi missile attack

At least 11 Israelis were injured while rushing to shelters after a missile launched from Yemen targeted central Israel, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

The Israeli army said its air defences intercepted the missile before it entered Israeli airspace. Air-raid sirens were sounded across central Israel, prompting hundreds of thousands to seek shelter.

Medical teams treated 11 people for injuries sustained while running to shelters, with four others receiving treatment for panic, the broadcaster reported.

The Houthi group later confirmed that it had carried out the strike, saying that it targeted the Israeli Defence Ministry with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

08:20 GMT — Israel army says attempted to intercept missile fired from Yemen

Israel's military said it had tried several times to shoot down a missile fired from Yemen which sent sirens blaring across the centre of the country.

The latest attack came less than a day after Yemen's Houthis said they launched a missile towards Tel Aviv, which Israeli forces said they intercepted.

07:39 GMT — Israeli media reveals details of potential Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel's Channel 12 revealed details about the potential ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

The agreement reportedly consists of three phases, with the first lasting 42 days and including the release of 33 Israeli captives.

An Israeli delegation, Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the US are awaiting a final decision from Hamas on the deal's draft text, the channel reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also consulting with security officials on the matter, according to Channel 12.

07:13 GMT — Biden says 'on the brink' of truce deal as Israeli carnage rages

US President Joe Biden said that a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Hamas and Israel was "on the brink" of being finalised.

"In the war between Israel and Hamas, we're on the brink of a proposal that I laid out in detail months ago finally coming to fruition," Biden said in a fare well speech at the State Department.

06:50 GMT — 'Significant progress' made on Gaza truce talks — source

There has been "significant progress" in the most recent round of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza, a source familiar with the talks told the AFP news agency.

There has been "significant progress on the remaining sticking points" in the latest negotiations in Qatar, leading to a new "concrete" proposal being presented to the parties, the source said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of talks.

For our live updates from Monday, January 13, 2025, click here.