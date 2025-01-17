AFRICA
Kenya confirms more mpox cases as outbreak spreads
The health ministry says the outbreak has spread across 12 counties.
Mpox  is characterized by high fever and skin lesions.   / Photo: AFP
January 17, 2025

Kenya confirmed two more cases of mpox on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33.

Mary Muriuki, principal secretary at the Health Ministry, said in a press release that the cases were confirmed in the counties of Kericho and Taita Taveta, and that the outbreak has spread across 12 counties.

The statement said as many as 225 contacts were identified, and 216 underwent the suggested 21-day monitoring. Nine were confirmed positive for mpox among the contacts.

According to the official, the government has enhanced surveillance through active case searches, contact listing, tracing, investigation and symptomatic confirmation of confirmed cases.

Control measures

It has also initiated engagement efforts aimed at educating the public on mpox prevention and control measures.

Mpox, caused by a virus in the same family as smallpox, is characterized by high fever and skin lesions known as vesicles. In 2022, outbreaks were triggered in more than 70 countries across the world.

Last August the World Health Organization declared the disease apublic health emergency of international concern.

In Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo remains the worst-hit country, with a vast majority of more than 49,000 suspected cases and 1,100 deaths confirmed in the continent since January 2024, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

