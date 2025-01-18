AFRICA
Fuel tanker blast kills at least 60 in northern Nigeria
Officials say most of the victims were local residents who had rushed to scoop up the spilled petrol after the truck overturned.
Fuel tanker explosions and accidents are common in Nigeria. Photo / File / Reuters
January 18, 2025

At least 60 people were killed and others injured in northern Nigeria on Saturday when a petrol tanker truck overturned, spilling petrol that exploded, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said.

The accident in Niger state follows a similar blast in Jigawa state last October that killed 147 people, one of the worst such tragedies in Africa's most populous nation.

Kumar Tsukwam, FRSC sector commander for Niger state, said most of the victims were local residents who had rushed to scoop up the spilled petrol after the truck overturned.

"The tanker burst into flames, engulfing another tanker. So far 60 corpses (have been) recovered from the scene," Tsukwam said in a statement.

SOURCE:Reuters
