By Charles Mgbolu

The air within the majestic Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana, thrummed with anticipation as hundreds of people gathered on Sunday, January 19, to partake in a deeply significant cultural event: the first Akwasidae Kese of 2025.

The Akwasidae Kese is a significant festival of the Asante people, a major ethnic group in the gold-producing West African nation. Asantes are part of the larger Akan ethnic group, which also includes other groups like the Fante, Akuapem, and Akyem.

The event on Sunday marks the beginning of a new year in the Asante calendar and is also a powerful reaffirmation of the Asantehene's authority and the enduring spirit of the Asante Kingdom.

The festival is a major event in the Asante calendar, attracting people from all over Ghana and even from the diaspora.

Ghana’s newly sworn-in President John Mahama made a special guest appearance and paid glowing tribute to the Asantehene (monarch of the Ashanti people), Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

“The construction of roads, markets, schools, and hospitals, as well as the extension of electricity and water to numerous homes, were all realised with the wise counsel of the Asantehene. Your leadership has been a beacon for development in this region,” President Mahama said at the event.

The scene at Dwabrem (palace) was a spectacle of colour and sound. Attendees, dressed in colourful Kente cloth—the intricately woven fabric that is a symbol of Asante heritage—and other traditional garments, created a visually stunning display.

The ceremony itself is a carefully choreographed sequence of rituals and performances. It begins with the arrival of the Asantehene, carried in a palanquin, a richly decorated litter, amidst the rhythmic beating of drums and the blowing of horns.

The procession is a majestic display of royal regalia, with attendants carrying ceremonial swords, umbrellas, and other symbols of Asante power.

The Asantehene takes his seat on the Golden Stool, the sacred symbol of Asante unity and power. It is believed to embody the soul of the Asante nation and is never allowed to touch the ground.

The ceremony then unfolds with various rituals, including the pouring of libations to the ancestors, the offering of food and drinks, and the performance of traditional dances.

