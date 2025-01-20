AFRICA
RSF attacks on power station 'cause outage in northern Sudan'
The Sudanese army has accused the RSF paramilitary group of striking a power station in northern Sudan, causing power outage in Dongola city.
A Sudanese military statement said the RSF attacked the Dongola power station with multiple drones which were intercepted by the army’s air defence. / Photo: AFP
January 20, 2025

The Sudanese army accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on Monday of striking a power station in northern Sudan, causing power outage in Dongola city.

A military statement said the RSF attacked the Dongola power station with multiple drones which were intercepted by the army’s air defence.

The Sudanese state news agency SUNA said 10 drones were fired at the power station and some of them were shot down by air defence.

The attack damaged one of the station’s transformers, causing a power outage in the city, the broadcaster said.

Deadly war

There was no comment from the paramilitary group on the report.

On Saturday, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry accused the RSF of attacking power and water stations in Al-Qadarif State in eastern Sudan and civilians in the central Al-Jazirah State.

The conflict between the army and the RSF, ongoing since mid-April 2023, has resulted in more than 20,000 deaths and displaced 14 million people, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

