AFRICA
Sudan war: Tens of thousands return to region retaken from RSF - UN
The United Nations says 21 months of war have created the world's worst internal displacement crisis.
Residents of Sudan's southeastern Sennar state fled to neighbouring regions to avoid the advancing paramilitary forces. / Photo: AFP
January 18, 2025

Over 55,000 internally displaced Sudanese have returned to areas across the southeastern state of Sennar, more than a month after the army recaptured the state capital from paramilitaries, the UN migration agency has said.

On Saturday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that its field teams "monitored the return of an estimated 55,466 displaced persons to locations across Sennar state" between December 18 and January 10.

Across the entire country, however, the United Nations says 21 months of war have created the world's worst internal displacement crisis, uprooting more than 12 million people.

Famine has been declared in parts of the country, but the risk is spreading for millions more people, including to areas north of Sennar, a UN-backed assessment said last month.

Recapture capital

In November, the Sudanese army, battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, said it had regained control of Sinja, the Sennar state capital and a key link between army-controlled areas of central and eastern Sudan.

The RSF had controlled Sinja since late June when its attack on Sennar state forced nearly 726,000 people — many displaced from ot her states — to flee, according to the United Nations.

The war in Sudan has killed tens of thousands.

On Thursday, the United States Treasury Department sanctioned army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, accusing the army of attacking schools, markets and hospitals, as well as using food deprivation as a weapon of war.

US sanctions

The move came just over a week after Washington also sanctioned RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, accusing his group of committing genocide.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Daglo had been designated for "gross violations of human rights" in Sudan's western Darfur region, "namely the mass rape of civilians by RSF soldiers under his control."

SOURCE:AFP
