AFRICA
Investigating magistrate to handle DRC-Apple case
An investigating magistrate has been appointed in Belgium after DRC in December filed criminal complaints accusing Apple of using what DRC calls conflict minerals.
DR Congo is a major source of tin, tantalum and tungsten, so-called 3T minerals used in computers and mobile phones. / Photo: Reuters
January 20, 2025

An investigating magistrate has been appointed in Belgium after Democratic Republic of the Congo in December filed criminal complaints accusing Apple subsidiaries of using what DRC calls conflict minerals in their supply chain, a lawyer for DR Congo said on Monday.

"I can confirm that the Belgian investigating judge has been appointed," said Leo Fastenakel, one of the lawyers representing the Congolese government in Belgium.

"We believe he is a serious and rigorous judge," he added, without naming the magistrate.

Any decision on whether or not offences have been committed will be based on an investigation carried out by the investigating magistrate, another lawyer on the case told Reuters in December.

'Shunning conflict minerals'

DR Congo is a major source of tin, tantalum and tungsten, so-called 3T minerals used in computers and mobile phones.

But some artisanal mines are run by armed groups involved in massacres of civilians, gender abuse, looting and other crimes, according to United Nations experts and human rights groups, leading campaigners to urge companies to shun these "conflict minerals."

A request for comment has been sent to Apple.

In December, the iPhone maker said that it strongly disputed the claims and had instructed its suppliers earlier in 2024 not to use the minerals in question sourced from DR Congo or Rwanda.

DR Congo's lawyers said at the time that they welcomed Apple's statement with "satisfaction and caution."

SOURCE:Reuters
