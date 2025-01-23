WORLD
3 MIN READ
Live Updates: US, Israel talk Gaza as Tel Aviv abducts Palestinians from Jenin
Truce in Israel's genocidal war on besieged Gaza — that has reportedly killed at least 47,161 Palestinians — enters its fifth day as Tel Aviv continues its violence and abduction spree in occupied West Bank.
Live Updates: US, Israel talk Gaza as Tel Aviv abducts Palestinians from Jenin
Israeli invading soldier supervises the transfer of Palestinian men abducted during a military incursion on Jenin, near the Muqeibila crossing on the fence with the occupied-West Bank, on January 22, 2025. / Photo: AFP
January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025

06:00 GMT —US, Israel talk Gaza as Tel Aviv abducts Palestinians from Jenin

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reiterate Washington's support for its ally, and the two also discussed Iran and Israeli captives in Gaza, the State Department said.

The call was Rubio's first with Israel since the administration of Republican President Donald Trump took office on Monday. Trump and his predecessor, Democratic former President Joe Biden, have both been supporters of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

Rubio underscored that "maintaining the United States' steadfast support for Israel is a top priority for Trump," the State Department said in a statement.

05:33 GMT — Trump re-designates Houthis as 'Foreign Terrorist Organization'

US President Donald Trump has re-designated Yemen's Houthi group as a 'Foreign Terrorist Organization'.

The Biden administration revoked the designation of the Houthis, or Ansarallah, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) on Feb. 16, 2021.

The White House said in a statement that the order was issued by the president, adding the Yemeni group has fired at US Navy warships dozens of times since 2023, endangering American men and women in uniform.

04:20 GMT — Israeli forces abduct seven more Palestinians

Israeli occupation forces have abducted at least seven Palestinians from the occupied West Bank governorates of Jenin and Jericho, WAFA news agency said, citing eyewitnesses.

"The occupation forces rounded up at least four Palestinians; two women identified as the mother of two Palestinians slain by Israeli army gunfire and two youths, from the Jenin refugee camp," the Palestinian news agency reported.

Israeli forces raided the city of Jericho, triggering confrontations, WAFA said, adding two youths from the Silwan neighbourhood in occupied Jerusalem were abducted by the invading soldiers.

For our live updates from Wednesday, January 22, 2025, click here.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us