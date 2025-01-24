Panic is spreading in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's main city of Goma as M23 fighters steadily inch closer to Goma and seize a nearby town as they battle the Congolese army, the UN says.

Bombs were heard by locals going off in the city's distant outskirts, and hundreds of wounded civilians were brought into the main hospital from the area of the fighting.

Late on Thursday, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the bombardments suffered by civilians.

“This offensive has a devastating toll on the civilian population and heightened the risk of a broader regional war,” UN Secretary General António Guterres said in a statement urging “all parties to uphold human rights and international humanitarian law.”

'Goma advance'

The rebel group has advanced significantly in recent weeks, closing in on Goma, which has around 2 million people and is a regional hub for security and humanitarian efforts.

On Thursday, the rebels took Sake, a town only 27 kilometres (16 miles) from Goma and one of the last main routes into the provincial capital still under government control, according to the U.N. chief.

M23 is one of about 100 armed groups that have been vying for a foothold in mineral-rich eastern Congo, along the border with Rwanda, in a decades-long conflict that has created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

More than 7 million people have been displaced by the fighting. Earlier this month, M23 captured the towns of Minova, Katale, and Masisi, west of Goma.

M23 claim 'liberation'

“The people of Goma have suffered greatly, like other Congolese. M23 is on its way to liberate them, and they must prepare to welcome this liberation.” an M23 spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, said on X.

U.N. experts accuse Rwanda of backing the M23, mainly composed of ethnic Tutsis who broke away from the Congolese army over a decade ago.

Rwanda’s government denies the claim but last year admitted that it has troops and missile systems in eastern Congo to safeguard its security, pointing to a buildup of Congolese forces near the border.

U.N. experts estimate there are up to 4,000 Rwandan forces in Congo.

Travel advisories

The U.S. Embassy in Congo's capital, Kinshasa, in a notice warned of "an increase in the severity of armed conflict near Sake” and advised U.S. nationals in North Kivu province, which includes Goma, to be on the alert in case they need to leave their homes on short notice.

The United Kingdom also issued a travel advisory that said M23 now controls Sake and urged British nationals to leave Goma while roads remain open.

As fighting advanced on Goma, thousands escaped by boat on Wednesday, making their way north across Lake Kivu.

