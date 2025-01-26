AFRICA
3 MIN READ
At least 18 'burnt beyond recognition' in Nigeria's latest tanker blast
The latest explosion involving a fuel tanker happened in the southern state of Enugu.
At least 18 'burnt beyond recognition' in Nigeria's latest tanker blast
The blast in the southeastern state of Enugu is the latest involving a fuel tanker. Photo: AP / Others
January 26, 2025

At least 18 people have died and 10 others were injured in southern Nigeria after a gasoline tanker exploded, officials said.

The accident happened along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway in the southeastern state of Enugu after the tanker, laden with petrol, lost control and rammed into 17 vehicles, and burst into flames, Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps said in a statement.

Those who died were “burnt beyond recognition,” the spokesperson of the safety corps rescue teams, Olusegun Ogungbemide, added following the incident on Saturday. Rescuers extracted three others who were unharmed.

With the absence of an efficient railway system to transport cargo, fatal truck accidents are common along most major roads in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

Scooping fuel

Earlier this month, 98 people were killed in a gasoline tanker blast in north-central Nigeria, near the Suleja area of Niger state, after individuals attempted to transfer gasoline from a crashed oil tanker into another truck using a generator.

Some bystanders were at the scene to scoop gasoline. Authorities then began a nationwide campaign against the scooping of gasoline from fallen tankers and other practices that could lead to death.

“Gasoline tanker accidents do not have to lead to the loss of lives,” Lanre Issa-Onilu, director-general of the National Orientation Agency, the body tasked with communicating government policy, said at an event close to the Suleja area on Saturday.

The prices of petrol in Africa’s most populous country have soared after President Bola Tinubu's government removed subsidies more than a year ago in an attempt to channel resources to more developmental purposes. However, the policy has caused hardship to locals.

Scooping fuel from a fallen tanker is common in Nigeria as some either use or sell it for a profit.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us