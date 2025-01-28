AFRICA
DR Congo conflict: Goma's strategic importance
Situated in one of the world's richest mineral regions, Goma plays an essential role in the global economy.
Civilians leave Goma city and its surrounding areas as M23 rebels approach.  / Photo: AFP
January 28, 2025

By Susan Mwongeli

Thousands of prisoners have fled amid chaos in Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This comes after M23 rebels entered the city amid escalating conflict with the army.

The rebels' penetration of Goma marks a critical development in the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC.

So, why is Goma significant? The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is one of Africa's largest and most resource-rich countries.

DRC's eastern region is known for its breathtaking landscapes, including Lake Kivu and the Virunga National Park, home to endangered mountain gorillas and other fauna.

Strategic location

The region has two key provinces – North Kivu and South Kivu. Goma, the capital of North Kivu, is a vital city strategically located on the border with Rwanda and along the shores of Lake Kivu.

The city is home to over two million people and serves as a major hub for trade, international humanitarian organisations, and regional logistics. It also hosts many people displaced by years of conflict in DRC.

Goma's airport is a critical gateway for aid organisations, including the United Nations agencies, enabling the delivery of supplies and coordination of relief efforts to conflict-affected areas in eastern Congo.

Situated in one of the world's richest mineral regions, Goma plays an essential role in the global economy. Its surrounding areas have significant deposits of gold, tin, and coltan – resources critical to the global technology industry. This makes it a magnet for international tech giants.

Additionally, as a hub for cross-border trade with Rwanda, Goma is integral to the regional economy, with goods flowing steadily through its bustling markets.

Rebels' advances

However, the instability in Goma threatens both local populations and international supply chains. The M23 rebel group has made significant advances in recent weeks, and eventually entered Goma.

Goma has faced similar challenges in the past. In 2012, M23 rebels briefly seized control of the city before withdrawing under international pressure. Since then, Goma has remained a focal point in the broader conflict in eastern DRC.

Despite these challenges, Goma plays a key role in attracting local and foreign tourists. It is a gateway to Virunga National Park, which is home to a variety of fauna and Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world's most active volcanoes.

The current situation in Goma is fluid. There are fears of its negative impact on security, economy, and regional stability, as well as humanitarian aid.

The United Nations and the regional bloc East African Community have called for dialogue to resolve the conflict and ensure stability in the region.

