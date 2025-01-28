AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Protesters attack embassies in  DR Congo over conflict in east
The communications minister has urged protesters to stop their attacks and said the situation had been brought under control.
Protesters clash with riot police forces in front of French Embassy in Kinshasa. / Photo: Reuters
January 28, 2025

Police in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) fired tear gas at protesters in the capital, Kinshasa, on Tuesday, after embassies were attacked over the conflict in the country's east.

The demonstrators targeted embassies of countries they accuse of complicity in Rwanda's support of M23 rebels, who have seized the eastern provincial capital, Goma.

A European diplomat told Reuters that the embassies of France, the United States, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya were targeted by the protesters.

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on a post on X that the French embassy in Kinshasa was attacked and briefly caught fire, although the blaze had been brought under control.

'People are tired'

"The people of Congo are tired. How many times should we die?" a protester told Reuters.

Protests erupted across the city with demonstrators burning tires and clashing with the police who fired tear gas to disperse them, a Reuters reporter in Kinshasa said.

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels marched into the eastern city of Goma on Monday in a major escalation of the three-decade conflict.

Protesters attacked the Kenyan embassy and soldiers who were there did not stop them, a witness said, while the Reuters reporter said he saw the Ugandan embassy being looted.

Under control

Speaking on national TV, Congo's Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya urged protesters to stop their attacks. He later said the situation had been brought under control.

"We have every right... to express our anger, but let's do it peacefully . Let's not attack the consular infrastructures of countries accredited in Congo," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
