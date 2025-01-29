South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged respect for the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s territorial integrity on Wednesday as M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, claimed control of the strategic city of Goma.

At least 25 people have died in Goma and nine in Rwanda, with hundreds injured in the fighting.

Clashes this week also killed 17 peacekeepers, including 13 from South Africa, three from Malawi, and one from the UN.

“The territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected in accordance with the United Nations Charter on sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of states,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Ceasefire and peace talks

He spoke with Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Monday to discuss the escalating violence in eastern DR Congo and deaths of peacekeepers.

Both leaders agreed on the need for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks, according to the statement from Ramaphosa’s office.

Kagame has repeatedly denied allegations that Rwanda supports the M23 rebels.

Ramaphosa extended condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers. “We honour all the lives lost and extend our condolences to their families, governments, and citizens,” he said.

'Not a declaration of war'

He described the situation in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, and in Sake, where South African troops and other peacekeepers are stationed, as “tense, volatile, and unpredictable.”

“South Africa’s military presence in eastern DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) is not a declaration of war against any country or state,” he said.

Ramaphosa said Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, South African Defense Forces chief General Rudzani Maphwanya and Southern African Development Community Mission in Congo (SAMIDRC) Force Commander Major General Monwabisi Dyakopu are working to ensure peacekeeping forces remain well-equipped and supported.

He emphasised that South African troops in eastern DR Congo are part of the SAMIDRC and UN missions to protect civilians and restore peace.

“We welcome the United Nations Security Council’s recent resolution, which calls for an immediate end to hostilities, the reversal of M23’s territorial gains, the withdrawal of external forces from the DRC, and the resumption of peace talks under the Nairobi Process,” Ramaphosa said.

