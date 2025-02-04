More than 20,000 federal employees have informed the US government they are willing to quit their posts under an incentive programme that has a Thursday deadline, a US official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The White House last week offered 2 million civilian full-time federal workers an opportunity to stop working this week and receive pay and benefits through September 30 as the Trump administration seeks to slash the size of the US government. Some Democrats say the offer is not legal.

The White House said on Sunday it was exempting public safety employees, including air traffic controllers, from the "deferred resignation programme."

The number of deferred resignations is rapidly growing, the official said, and the largest spike is expected to come 24 to 48 hours before Thursday's deadline.

'Completely voluntary'

In the 12 months ending in October 2023, 115,900 people left federal government service, a September 2024 report found, adding that 42% of federal workers were older than 50.

The White House Office of Personnel Management defended the legality of the programme in a memo to agencies on Tuesday.

The "deferred resignation programme" has undergone extensive legal review and is completely voluntary, the US official said, adding it was an effort to help employees financially as federal agencies adjust their workforce.

President Donald Trump has embarked on a massive makeover of the US government, firing and sidelining hundreds of civil servants in his first steps toward downsizing the bureaucracy and installing more loyalists.

'Dream destination'

The Trump administration urged government workers last week to quit their "lower productivity jobs" and seek work in the private sector, and to take a vacation to a "dream destination," sparking outrage among civil servants.

The programme would allow them to remain on the payroll through September 30 but without having to work in person and possibly having their duties reduced or eliminated in the meantime, according to a memo sent to workers.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.