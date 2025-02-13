AFRICA
3 MIN READ
M23's advances in eastern DRC overshadow Goma ceasefire
The continuous advances by M23 armed group are overshadowing chances of a ceasefire in eastern DRC.
M23's advances in eastern DRC overshadow Goma ceasefire
M23 armed group now claims control of Goma and have declared their own administration in the Congolese city. / Photo: AFP      / Others
February 13, 2025

The continuous advances by the M23 rebel group are overshadowing chances of a ceasefire in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The M23 rebels are advancing towards the Katana locality of Kabare territory in the eastern province of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The rebels continued their advance after breaching the defensive line of the Congolese forces in Ihusi, located in Kalehe territory, on late Wednesday, according to local Radio Okapi.

The fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces resumed on Tuesday on the Lubero front in the eastern province of North Kivu following the rebel bombardment of the Congolese army forces.

Ceasefire breached

Earlier, the M23 declared a unilateral ceasefire after fighting the Congolese army for control of Goma. Despite the unilateral ceasefire, the M23 rebels seized Nyabibwe city last week.

The latest escalation comes as the Congolese government called for an urgent meeting of the defense chiefs of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states as decided in the joint summit of the two blocs.

The EAC and SADC leaders directed defence chiefs from both blocs to meet within five days to assist in "enforcing an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and cessation of hostilities," in the joint summit on Saturday.

Reiterating its commitment to the joint summit resolutions, Kinshasa urged the regional blocs to convene for an emergency meeting to evaluate the situation and respond to "this new act of aggression."

'Firm, unanimous' condemnation

Condemning the "violation" of the ceasefire by Rwanda and “their M23 auxiliaries,” DR Congo requested a "firm and unanimous" condemnation as well as sanctions by EAC and SADC.

The M23 rebels now claim control of Goma and have declared their own administration in the city.

Since January 26, more than 3,000 people have been killed, 2,880 injured, and over 500,000 displaced, adding to the 6.4 million already internally displaced people, according to the UN.

At least 20 peacekeepers, including 14 from South Africa, have been killed during the clashes between M23 rebels and Congolese forces.

Rwanda denies supporting M23

Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels and sending its forces to eastern DR Congo when the latest offensive began, while Kigali has repeatedly denied the allegations that it backs rebels.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us