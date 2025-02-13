The continuous advances by the M23 rebel group are overshadowing chances of a ceasefire in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The M23 rebels are advancing towards the Katana locality of Kabare territory in the eastern province of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The rebels continued their advance after breaching the defensive line of the Congolese forces in Ihusi, located in Kalehe territory, on late Wednesday, according to local Radio Okapi.

The fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces resumed on Tuesday on the Lubero front in the eastern province of North Kivu following the rebel bombardment of the Congolese army forces.

Ceasefire breached

Earlier, the M23 declared a unilateral ceasefire after fighting the Congolese army for control of Goma. Despite the unilateral ceasefire, the M23 rebels seized Nyabibwe city last week.

The latest escalation comes as the Congolese government called for an urgent meeting of the defense chiefs of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states as decided in the joint summit of the two blocs.

The EAC and SADC leaders directed defence chiefs from both blocs to meet within five days to assist in "enforcing an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and cessation of hostilities," in the joint summit on Saturday.

Reiterating its commitment to the joint summit resolutions, Kinshasa urged the regional blocs to convene for an emergency meeting to evaluate the situation and respond to "this new act of aggression."

'Firm, unanimous' condemnation

Condemning the "violation" of the ceasefire by Rwanda and “their M23 auxiliaries,” DR Congo requested a "firm and unanimous" condemnation as well as sanctions by EAC and SADC.

The M23 rebels now claim control of Goma and have declared their own administration in the city.

Since January 26, more than 3,000 people have been killed, 2,880 injured, and over 500,000 displaced, adding to the 6.4 million already internally displaced people, according to the UN.

At least 20 peacekeepers, including 14 from South Africa, have been killed during the clashes between M23 rebels and Congolese forces.

Rwanda denies supporting M23

Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels and sending its forces to eastern DR Congo when the latest offensive began, while Kigali has repeatedly denied the allegations that it backs rebels.

