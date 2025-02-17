The Sudanese army on Monday continued its advance in the capital Khartoum and the city of Bahri to its north, seizing control of several neighbourhoods.

In a brief statement, the army said its forces "advanced along the Kober Bridge axis, took control of Universal Hospital in the Kober district, and cleared the area of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, which had occupied infrastructure and used it as military bases."

With these developments, the army is moving closer to fully controlling Bahri and the East Nile area.

In Khartoum, the army has taken over the Abu Hamama neighbourhood in Al-Sajana, located in the southern-central part of the capital.

RSF checkpoints dismantled

According to eyewitnesses, the army dismantled RSF checkpoints along Al-Sajana Street, a major artery leading to downtown Khartoum.

With these gains, the army now controls most of the neighbourhoods in southern-central Khartoum, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

It currently holds most of Bahri and Omdurman, a city west of the capital, with some areas in central Khartoum, including the presidential palace, still under RSF control.

Some neighbourhoods in eastern and southern Khartoum remain contested.

Humanitarian crisis

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

International and UN calls for an end to the war are mounting, with warnings of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages.

The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan's 18 states.

