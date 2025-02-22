New FBI Director Kash Patel was sworn in at the White House on Friday and called the opportunity to lead the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency the “greatest honor” of his life.

Patel,44, was born in New York to parents of Indian origin who moved to the US in the 1970s. His mother hails from Tanzania and his father from Uganda.

His nomination, which sparked fierce but ultimately futile opposition from Democrats, was approved a day earlier in senate by a 51-49 vote.

“I think he’ll go down as the best ever at that position,” President Donald Trump told reporters Friday ahead of the ceremony, which was conducted by Attorney General Pam Bondi and attended by Republican supporters in Congress, including Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Implement changes

Trump added that the "agents love this guy."

Patel has repeatedly spoken of his desire to implement major changes at the FBI.

He served in several high-level posts during Trump's first administration, including as senior director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council.

FBI directors are given 10-year terms as a way to insulate them from political influence and keep them from becoming beholden to a particular president or administration.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.