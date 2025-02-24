South Africa will begin returning its injured soldiers home from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where violence has escalated recently, authorities announced on Monday.

Officials have not disclosed the number of South African troops needing evacuation. They dismissed earlier media reports suggesting that up 190 had been wounded.

South African troops have been in the DRC as part of a peacekeeping mission as the Congolese army battles M23 rebels.

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga was quoted by local media addressing the repatriation of wounded soldiers from DRC.

“We are expecting the injured ones to be back soon, but we are also in direct communication with those who are in the DRC for other missions,” Motshekga said.

Last month, at least 14 personnel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were killed as violence worsened. The dead soldiers were returned to South Africa on February 12, but repatriation of the wounded has remained a challenge.

Rwandan route

Delays have impacted the process, primarily due to M23's insistence on using a Rwandan border route, which South Africa has resisted due to concerns about potential "humiliation" by Rwandan authorities, South Africa's state broadcaster, SABC, reports.

The United Nations will oversee the evacuation from Goma, although the exact number of soldiers to be transported is yet to be confirmed, SABC adds.

The government has faced criticism over the welfare of its troops following the recent fatalities.

Jeff Dubazana, Chief Negotiator of the SA National Defence Union, attributed the SANDF's challenges to years of budget cuts, impacting weapon maintenance and procurement.

'Budget cuts'

"Everyone knows that for plus-minus two decades, the SANDF has experienced defunding from parliament, and as a result of defunding that is the situation that we find ourselves. We do have weapons, but the defunding impacts on weapons servicing and buying parts,” Dubazana told SABC.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa has refuted these claims, asserting that SANDF leadership is ensuring adequate equipment and support for the forces in the DRC.

"We are concerned about the speculation about the state of our troops and the battle conditions. All South Africans must rally behind our brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to bringing peace in our continent," Ramaphosa stated.

