DRC crisis: Obasanjo, Kenyatta, Desalegn to lead peace process
Regional blocs appointed the former leaders as peace facilitators for as efforts intensify to end the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The Southern Africa and East Africa blocs appointed the former leaders to mediate in DRC. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
February 25, 2025

Former presidents Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria and former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn of Ethiopia have been appointed by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and East African Community (EAC) blocs as facilitators of the regional peace process in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The move follows an extraordinary summit of heads of state from the EAC and SADC held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania earlier this month to address the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, where the M23 rebels are battling government forces.

“All actors are urged to observe the ceasefire announced by the EAC-SADC summit, and the M23 and all other actors are called upon to cease any other advancements in eastern DRC and to observe and abide by an immediate ceasefire,” the blocs said in a joint statement on Monday.

Fighting in eastern Congo has led to the deaths of more than 7,000 people this year, Congo's Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka told the UN Human Rights Council on Monday.

The rebel group has intensified its territorial control in eastern Congo since December, seizing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

SOURCE:AA
