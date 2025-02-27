AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Senegal arrests pro-Sall MP over alleged money laundering
A Senegalese opposition MP close to former President Macky Sall has been charged and jailed in Dakar over alleged money laundering, fraud of public funds and criminal association.
Senegal arrests pro-Sall MP over alleged money laundering
Mouhamadou Ngom, a trusted lieutenant of Senegal's former President Macky Sall, was stripped of his parliamentary immunity on January 24, 2025. / Photo: Getty Images
February 27, 2025

A Senegalese opposition MP close to former President Macky Sall was charged and jailed on Thursday in Dakar for "money laundering, fraud of public funds and criminal association," one of his lawyers told AFP.

Mouhamadou Ngom, known as Farba, who also serves as mayor of a town in the country's north, was jailed by a judge from a special anti-corruption unit, his lawyer Doudou Ndoye said.

Ndoye said Ngom's legal team were stunned by what they said was an unlawful procedure.

"He is being put in prison while waiting to find out what he did," said Ndoye.

Shell companies

Ngom, a trusted lieutenant of Sall, who was president from 2012 to 2024, was stripped of his parliamentary immunity on January 24 as the case against him went forward.

The prosecution alleges that investigators unveiled sophisticated money laundering mechanisms using shell companies that made suspicious transactions with an estimated value of more than 125 billion CFA francs (around 195 million euros).

Local media reports say several other people close to the Sall administration have been cited in the case.

Dozens of supporters of Ngom demonstrated on Thursday near PJF headquarters, opposite the University of Dakar, before being dispersed by police, an AFP photographer noted.

'Widespread corruption'

Allies of the detained lawmaker have, for weeks, denounced what they say is a political case.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who was elected president last March, has pledged a clean break from the Sall era.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko promised last September to investigate what he said was "widespread corruption" under the former government, with recent months seeing several former officials charged and imprisoned.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Côte d'Ivoire's ex-minister Billon seeks to lead opposition in October election
South Africa demands repatriation of colonial-era remains
African Union agency says Fitch's downgrade of Afreximbank is 'flawed'
Setting the scene for a SAFE Europe, and Türkiye’s place in the new order
'Weaponising humanitarian aid': Turkish officials condemn Israeli interception of Madleen
Russia says aims to boost military ties in Africa after Wagner exits Mali
Kenya suspends police officers after suspect dies in custody
Swift intervention restores calm in Libya's capital following fresh clashes
Israeli forces take control of Gaza-bound aid ship
'The wound will never heal': Kenyans mark one year since deadly unrest over tax hikes
South Africa's economy 'uniquely vulnerable' due to reliance on coal
Trump's travel ban on mainly African countries set to take effect
Turkish FM Fidan discusses latest situation in Gaza with Egyptian, Jordanian counterparts
Wagner 'replaced' by Russia's Africa Corp in Mali
Kenyan in police custody dies in controversial circumstances
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us