All the winners at 2025 Trace Awards in Tanzania
The event brought together the biggest stars in the industry to celebrate the incredible achievements of African artists, producers, and performers.
February 28, 2025

Zanzibar sizzled as the 2025 Trace Awards celebrated Africa's musical giants, showcasing the continent's booming global influence.

South African duo Titom & Yuppe's "Tshwala Bam" snagged Song of the Year, igniting dance floors worldwide. Nigerian sensation Rema dominated, taking home Album of the Year for "Heis" and Best Male Artist, solidifying his superstar status.

Other big winners included Ivorians Tam Sir & Team Paiya for Best Collaboration ("Coup du Marteau") and Meji Alabi for Best Music Video (Rema's "DND").

Makhadzi's electrifying stage presence earned her Best Dancer, while DJ Moh Green was crowned Best DJ. Diamond Platnumz took home Best Global African Artist, and Didi B won Best Hip Hop Artiste.

Tyla was named Best Female Artist, and Mercy Chinwo won Best Gospel Artist. Regional accolades went to Josey (Best French-Speaking), Ayra Starr (Best West African), Tyler ICU (Best Southern African), Bien (Best East African), and Chelsea Dinorath (Best Portuguese-Speaking).

Nandy was celebrated as Best Tanzanian Artist. The event highlighted the diversity and global impact of African music, from Afrobeats to amapiano, proving the continent's artists are a force to be reckoned with.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
