Türkiye welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan and India, urges sustained dialogue
Ankara also expresses appreciation to countries that played a role in facilitating the agreement.
Turkish Foreign Ministry urged both sides to take full advantage of the truce by engaging in "direct and healthy dialogue." / AA
May 11, 2025

Türkiye has welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, calling it a significant opportunity to de-escalate tensions and promote lasting peace in South Asia.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry urged both sides to take full advantage of the truce by engaging in "direct and healthy dialogue."

"It is evident that dialogue mechanisms to prevent similar escalations, including in the field of counter-terrorism, need to be established to ensure sustainable stability in South Asia," the ministry said.

Ankara also expressed Türkiye's gratitude to all countries, especially the US, which have made contributions in reaching the ceasefire.

Pakistan and India have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks, the news was surprisingly announced by US President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on using "common sense".

Following Trump's announcement, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also confirmed the development.

Since the latest escalation began, at least 33 people were killed and 62 others injured, according to the Pakistani army; and 21 people were killed along the Line of Control by cross-border shelling in India-administered Kashmir, officials said.


SOURCE:TRT World
