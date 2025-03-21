Heathrow Airport remained closed on Friday following a power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation, with authorities warning of “significant disruption over the coming days.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed the closure and the wider impact of the fire, which has affected businesses and left homes without power.

“Heathrow Airport is closed today due to a power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation. The fire is having a significant impact on the local area with the airport closed, other businesses affected and homes left without power,” Khan said in a statement.

The mayor acknowledged the frustration of thousands of travellers, residents, and commuters affected by the outage.

More disruptions expected

“I know this will be hugely frustrating for the many thousands expecting to travel to and from Heathrow today, the families who have had their power cut and the commuters who have had their journeys disrupted,” he said.

Efforts to restore power are underway, but Heathrow officials have advised that the airport will remain closed throughout the day, with further disruptions expected.

“Electricity suppliers are working hard to restore power, but Heathrow Airport have said they will be closed all day and has warned of significant disruption over the coming days,” Khan said.

The mayor urged passengers to avoid the airport and follow official guidance.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said that the substation's backup generator "appears to have been knocked out."

Flights affected

According to tracking website Flightradar24, more than 1,300 flights have been affected, while customers have been told not to travel to the airport until further notice.

Miliband stated that there is "no suggestion of foul play" concerning the fire, adding that he believed the fire was simply a "catastrophic accident."

"We've got to get power restored as quickly as possible and Heathrow opened as quickly as possible," he told LBC.

He also told Sky News that there was a backup generator but that it was also affected by the fire, which shows "how unusual and unprecedented" the situation is.

Heidi Alexander, the transport secretary, expressed that she was receiving updates on the "fast-moving" situation.

According to Sky News, counter-terrorism police are involved in the investigation into the fire at the North Hyde substation.